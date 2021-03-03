Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 6,225 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 206.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 69,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,412. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

