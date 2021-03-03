Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 88,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,404. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.02 million, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

