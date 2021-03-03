Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 89,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $298.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

