Financial Counselors Inc. Has $26.90 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. The stock had a trading volume of 77,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,113. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

