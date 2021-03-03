Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 1,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,273. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

