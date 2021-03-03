Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,713. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

