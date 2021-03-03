Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $13.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 624,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 568,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

