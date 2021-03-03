Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $10.70 Million Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 927,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,750 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices accounts for about 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,651. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.90 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

