ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.38 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 24,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,131. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

