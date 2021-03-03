FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Up 5.3%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.57. 123,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 361,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

