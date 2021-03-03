Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SIXGF remained flat at $$119.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.