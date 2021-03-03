Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SIXGF remained flat at $$119.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

