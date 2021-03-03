Belden (NYSE:BDC) Trading Up 5.4%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $46.59. Approximately 249,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 336,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

