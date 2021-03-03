NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.18

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 5329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

