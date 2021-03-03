Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $233,654.41 and approximately $24,569.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.26 or 0.00482074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00072865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00078248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00083461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00055861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.96 or 0.00485380 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

