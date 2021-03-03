Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,935. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.