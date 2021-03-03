The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.33 ($1.19).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON RTN traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 105.60 ($1.38). The company had a trading volume of 3,309,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.61. The Restaurant Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.71 ($1.56). The firm has a market cap of £622.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

