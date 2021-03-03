227,041 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 227,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 700.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 3,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

