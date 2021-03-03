Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 467,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

