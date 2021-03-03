Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $2.78

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 226,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

