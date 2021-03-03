MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 75,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.