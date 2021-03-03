MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 75,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

