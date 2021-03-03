Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
JPC remained flat at $$9.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,515. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
