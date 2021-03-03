TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 665,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851,878. The company has a market capitalization of $448.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

