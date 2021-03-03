Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,665. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

