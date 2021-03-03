IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 417.4% from the January 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of ISENF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. IsoEnergy has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
About IsoEnergy
