IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 417.4% from the January 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ISENF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. IsoEnergy has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

