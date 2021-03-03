American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,669. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

