Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Ducommun comprises approximately 2.4% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCO. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DCO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $688.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

