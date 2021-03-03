Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

SGC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $378.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

