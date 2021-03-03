Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 429,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

