Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 6,633 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 271,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

