Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $314.64. 3,114,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.26 and a 200 day moving average of $305.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

