Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.