Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.