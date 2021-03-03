Firestone Capital Management Acquires 52 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

