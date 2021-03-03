Canopy Growth (WEED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) recently:

2/24/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$27.78 to C$29.09. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$34.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$23.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$41.00 to C$60.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$64.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$38.00 to C$75.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from C$28.00 to C$55.00.

2/10/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

1/25/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$32.00 to C$41.00.

WEED stock traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.70. The company had a trading volume of 522,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,970. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.58. The stock has a market cap of C$16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

