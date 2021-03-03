Snow Capital Management LP Has $3.19 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 43,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

