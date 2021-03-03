Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. PVH accounts for 2.1% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PVH traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

