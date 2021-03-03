iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Boosted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,530 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

