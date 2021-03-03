Snow Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,533 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Tapestry worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 76,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,237. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

