Snow Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO remained flat at $$91.34 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

