Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.20

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 1397442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,145.71.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,061.10. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

