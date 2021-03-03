BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

