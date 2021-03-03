BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
