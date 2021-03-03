Bleichroeder LP Trims Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,189 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 43,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.79 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

