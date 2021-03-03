National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.13

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 1992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,727,000 after buying an additional 480,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

