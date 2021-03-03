National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.13

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 1992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
