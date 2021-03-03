John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:HPS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.