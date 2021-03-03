John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE:HPS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.03.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
