REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.29

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 4018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $853.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 199.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

