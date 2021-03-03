Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TKYMF stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

