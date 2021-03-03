Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.54

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,594 shares in the company, valued at $63,667,253. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 320 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,146,332.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $266,539. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

