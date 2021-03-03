Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.80

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Several research firms recently commented on UVSP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $790.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

