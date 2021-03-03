Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $359.00

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.65), with a volume of 343175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.38 million and a PE ratio of 14.52.

About Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

