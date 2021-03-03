BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MCA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,910. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.