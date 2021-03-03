33,283 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.